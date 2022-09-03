Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 60,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 5,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $35.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.