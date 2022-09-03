Wall Street Games Market Cap Hits $711,065.50 (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $711,065.50 and $231,116.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.31 or 0.00794169 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002438 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835702 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015421 BTC.
Wall Street Games Profile
Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken.
Wall Street Games Coin Trading
