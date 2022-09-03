Waltonchain Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $20.67 million and approximately $759,200.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,770,255 coins and its circulating supply is 80,795,043 coins. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

