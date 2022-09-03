Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $20.22 million and $1.18 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000197 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 85,764,909 coins and its circulating supply is 80,789,697 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

