Warp Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $69,736.25 (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.92 or 0.00075322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $69,736.25 and $4.13 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008910 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001538 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance.

Warp Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

