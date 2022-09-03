Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Given New $217.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $217.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WSO. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.20.

Watsco Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WSO opened at $272.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Watsco by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,290,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

