WAX Market Cap Achieves $205.66 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $205.66 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0959 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,925,088,384 coins and its circulating supply is 2,144,892,587 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

