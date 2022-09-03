WazirX (WRX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.15 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, WazirX has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $72.73 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00826640 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00833885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015655 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.