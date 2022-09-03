Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Weibo Price Performance

NASDAQ WB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 143.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Weibo by 286.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Weibo Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. HSBC decreased their target price on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

