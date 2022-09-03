Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Weibo Price Performance
NASDAQ WB opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $55.27. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Weibo by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 561,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 39,448 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 143.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Weibo during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weibo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Weibo by 286.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 41,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
Further Reading
