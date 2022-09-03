Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.69, but opened at $19.78. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Weibo shares last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 7,905 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Weibo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Weibo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 76,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.