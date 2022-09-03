WELL Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, WELL has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. WELL has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $241,914.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

