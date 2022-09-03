Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 9,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,217,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,886,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock worth $15,642,495 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

