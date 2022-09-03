Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
WRN stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
