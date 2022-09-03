Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given New $2.50 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $4.75 to $2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

WRN stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Western Copper and Gold has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $192.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 300.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

