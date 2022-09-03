Western Union (NYSE:WU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.61

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 52137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

