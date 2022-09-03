Western Union (NYSE:WU) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.61

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2022

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WUGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 52137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Western Union to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.89.

Western Union Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Western Union (NYSE:WUGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 148.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Western Union by 99.7% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 431.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

