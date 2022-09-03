WhaleRoom One Day Volume Tops $14,146.00 (WHL)

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One WhaleRoom coin can now be purchased for $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. WhaleRoom has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,549.47 or 0.07858844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00163202 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom (CRYPTO:WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

