WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $718,647.00

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0974 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $72.46 million and $718,647.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015952 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

