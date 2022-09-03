Whiteheart Hits Market Capitalization of $969,152.20 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $969,152.20 and approximately $19,543.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $109.04 or 0.00551221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance.

Whiteheart Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

