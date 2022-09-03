Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $40,311.38

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Whole Earth Coin has a market cap of $40,311.38 and $46,873.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.12 or 0.00779564 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837259 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015601 BTC.
Whole Earth Coin Profile
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
Whole Earth Coin Coin Trading
