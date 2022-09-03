WiBX (WBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13,367.00

WiBX (WBX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, WiBX has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One WiBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. WiBX has a total market cap of $37.71 million and $13,367.00 worth of WiBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WiBX

WBX is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. WiBX’s total supply is 11,751,286,309 coins and its circulating supply is 6,727,852,116 coins. WiBX’s official Twitter account is @WINBIX_channel and its Facebook page is accessible here. WiBX’s official website is www.wibx.io.

WiBX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WiBOO is an integrated digital ecosystem that provides disruptive solutions for customer engagement, activation and loyalty with sophisticated high-performance technology, optimizing sales performance. Wibx is a strategical leap in the cryptocurrency world. It is a utility token that provides high complexity to bring simplicity into the exchange relationship between brands and consumers, involving various economic sectors and reshaping the paradigms of the current retail scenario. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WiBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WiBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WiBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

