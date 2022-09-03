WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE WYY opened at $2.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 15.39%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.