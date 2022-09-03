Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $103.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTFC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $83.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

