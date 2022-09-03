Wipro (NYSE:WIT) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW) Head to Head Survey

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VSSYW – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wipro and Versus Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $10.43 billion 2.62 $1.61 billion $0.27 18.48 Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 14.06% 17.66% 11.13% Versus Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Wipro and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.1% of Wipro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wipro and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 5 1 2 0 1.63 Versus Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Versus Systems.

Summary

Wipro beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment offers a range of third-party IT products, which allows the firm to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment is composed of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Versus Systems

(Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. operates as a video game software company. The Company develops a technology that allows video game publishers and developers to offer real-money and prize based matches and tournaments featuring their games. Versus Systems conducts its business in North America.

