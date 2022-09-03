WOM Protocol Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $5.99 million and approximately $3.04 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io.

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

