WOO Network (WOO) Reaches Market Cap of $174.64 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 3rd. During the last seven days, WOO Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $174.64 million and $9.43 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,829.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034547 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022190 BTC.

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,966,574,425 coins and its circulating supply is 1,147,473,389 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

