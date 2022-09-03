Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Shares Gap Down to $26.70

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.70, but opened at $25.20. Woori Financial Group shares last traded at $25.11, with a volume of 37 shares changing hands.

Woori Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Woori Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.