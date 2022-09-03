WorkQuest Token (WQT) Market Cap Tops $157,518.44

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. WorkQuest Token has a market cap of $157,518.44 and $190,906.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,807.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00034487 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022216 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WQT is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,406,150 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WorkQuest Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WorkQuest Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WorkQuest Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

