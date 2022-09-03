WOWswap Tops 1-Day Volume of $213.00 (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 3rd. WOWswap has a total market cap of $365,489.19 and $213.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOWswap has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 98.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00474662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835303 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015447 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

