WPP TOKEN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $28,966.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

