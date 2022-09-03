Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.92 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.92 billion and approximately $132.04 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $19,819.22 or 1.00014383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00063463 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00024325 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,060 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

