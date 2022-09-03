Wrapped Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $35.61 Million (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001663 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market cap of $35.61 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00755218 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00838813 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015452 BTC.
Wrapped Centrifuge Profile
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading
