Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,481 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.89 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

