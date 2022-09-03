X-CASH (XCASH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $1,864.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 119.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

