Xaya Price Tops $0.0747 on Major Exchanges (CHI)

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Xaya has a market cap of $3.62 million and $8,191.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Xaya

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

