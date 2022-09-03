Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 256.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

XEL stock opened at $74.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $77.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.92.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

