Xend Finance (XEND) Achieves Market Cap of $3.98 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $692,557.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032326 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00084696 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041161 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance (XEND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.