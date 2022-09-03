xFund 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $488,896.00 (XFUND)

xFund (XFUND) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One xFund coin can currently be purchased for about $1,925.20 or 0.09711950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xFund has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. xFund has a market capitalization of $17.09 million and approximately $488,896.00 worth of xFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

xFund Profile

xFund was first traded on October 6th, 2020. xFund’s official Twitter account is @UnificationUND.

xFund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xFUND is the on-chain governance and access token for the Unification Oracle of Oracles and other DeFi products. Please note this is a separate token from FUND which is on a separate mainnet. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem. xFUND may be acquired on the open market or captured as emissions by staking Mainnet FUND. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

