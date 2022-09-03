xRhodium (XRC) Price Down 8.3% This Week

xRhodium (XRC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. xRhodium has a total market capitalization of $265,935.11 and $125.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001078 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002983 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000394 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC.

About xRhodium

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh.

Buying and Selling xRhodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

