xWIN Finance Trading Down 1.4% This Week (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One xWIN Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00003211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xWIN Finance has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. xWIN Finance has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $414,018.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

xWIN Finance Profile

xWIN Finance (CRYPTO:XWIN) is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,959,849 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

