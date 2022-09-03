XYO (XYO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $743,341.00

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. XYO has a total market capitalization of $101.94 million and $743,341.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One XYO coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XYO Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork.

XYO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

