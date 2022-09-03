YAM V1 (YAM) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

YAM V1 (YAM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 3rd. YAM V1 has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $10,723.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YAM V1 has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About YAM V1

YAM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YAM V1

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

