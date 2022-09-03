YAM V2 (YAMV2) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.71 Million

YAM V2 (YAMV2) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. YAM V2 has a total market cap of $18.71 million and approximately $111,468.00 worth of YAM V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V2 coin can now be bought for about $5.02 or 0.00021896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YAM V2 has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004457 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005181 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002592 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00132148 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00034447 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022299 BTC.
About YAM V2
YAM V2 is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2020. YAM V2’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling YAM V2
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V2 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for YAM V2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.