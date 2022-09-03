Ycash One Day Volume Tops $684.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $827,350.57 and $684.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00312547 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00112842 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00078422 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000223 BTC.
- Flux (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000257 BTC.
Ycash Coin Profile
Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,834,641 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.
Buying and Selling Ycash
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.