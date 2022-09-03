Ycash One Day Volume Tops $684.00 (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0645 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $827,350.57 and $684.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00312547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00112842 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00078422 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003675 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,834,641 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

