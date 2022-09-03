YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) Price Hits $25.32

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. YFDAI.FINANCE has a total market cap of $100,918.36 and $61,196.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.32 or 0.00127615 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 94.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.24 or 0.00827847 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001659 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00834454 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015634 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance.
