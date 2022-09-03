YIELD App Market Cap Hits $17.37 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (YLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. YIELD App has a market cap of $17.37 million and $406,050.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.0956 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00032633 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083711 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00041150 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000163 BTC.

YIELD App Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIELD App’s official website is www.yield.app. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

