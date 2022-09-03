YIELD App (YLD) Market Capitalization Reaches $17.66 Million

YIELD App (YLD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, YIELD App has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $208,675.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0973 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00029336 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00041150 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000087 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

