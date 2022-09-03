Yieldly (YLDY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51,715.00

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Yieldly coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Yieldly has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $51,715.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yieldly has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.13 or 0.00780620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002431 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00838425 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Yieldly Coin Profile

Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.

Yieldly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yieldly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yieldly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yieldly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

