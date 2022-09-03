YooShi Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market capitalization of $44.06 million and $592,829.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.89 or 0.00792202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00835857 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015517 BTC.
YooShi Profile
YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official.
