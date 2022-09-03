YUMMY Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (YUMMY)

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. In the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,748.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.15 or 0.00328882 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002397 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835729 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015529 BTC.
About YUMMY
YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.
YUMMY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.