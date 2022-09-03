Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Down 1.7 %
CTIB stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.41.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
