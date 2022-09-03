Zano Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $52,242.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, Zano has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $52,242.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,819.22 or 1.00014383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00235466 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00152018 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00240472 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00056156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00061816 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004160 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,353,810 coins and its circulating supply is 11,324,310 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zano is zano.org. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

